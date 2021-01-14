What the hell is going on, Sassa? Women, kids sleep on streets because of bungling

And what does the agency tell the tens of thousands affected by grant backlog? The ‘inconvenience’ is ‘acknowledged’

Sunburned, dehydrated and hungry, Lizette Greenwood refills a large plastic container with water from a fire hydrant, before settling down to sleep on the street.



She doesn’t know whether the water is drinkable, but leaving her spot in a queue where some people have waited for days and nights is not an option...