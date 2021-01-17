A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening

Curro schools will remain open as ‘nothing to the contrary has been gazetted’, but department begs to differ

Curro schools will continue to provide face-to-face learning to pupils next week despite government’s announcement on Friday that the reopening of schools had been postponed until February 15.



Curro, the country’s largest private education provider, operated 177 schools last year...