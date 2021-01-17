News

A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening

Curro schools will remain open as ‘nothing to the contrary has been gazetted’, but department begs to differ

Prega Govender Journalist
17 January 2021 - 18:15

Curro schools will continue to provide face-to-face learning to pupils next week despite government’s announcement on Friday that the reopening of schools had been postponed until February 15.

Curro, the country’s largest private education provider, operated 177 schools last year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers News
  2. Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance News
  3. This is how SA scientists plan to fight the new Covid variant News
  4. A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa
  2. Pass Covid test or stay away, top private schools tell pupils South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Are schools opening soon? Education department has the answers Politics
  4. 'People are sick. Our children must stay at home': Parents and pupils react to ... South Africa
  5. SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL  | A supremely tough decision on schools, and at this ... Opinion & Analysis
X