‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers

Last responders battle to cope with both the extra workload and the emotional strain of the huge rise in Covid deaths

Day after day, unrecognisable in full personal protective equipment, they drive by the homes of devastated families who can only watch from afar as the cling-wrapped coffins of their loved ones go past for the last time.



Undertakers – last responders on the frontline – are taking strain as more people succumb to Covid-19 and bodies pile up...