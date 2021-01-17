News

‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers

Last responders battle to cope with both the extra workload and the emotional strain of the huge rise in Covid deaths

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
17 January 2021 - 18:16

Day after day, unrecognisable in full personal protective equipment, they drive by the homes of devastated families who can only watch from afar as the cling-wrapped coffins of their loved ones go past for the last time.

Undertakers – last responders on the frontline – are taking strain as more people succumb to Covid-19 and bodies pile up...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers News
  2. Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance News
  3. This is how SA scientists plan to fight the new Covid variant News
  4. A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. Jabbing fest: We’ve secured 20 million vaccine doses, announces Ramaphosa News
  2. IN FULL | Vaccines, booze ban and new curfew times: Ramaphosa's full address to ... Politics
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Don’t let government get away with its appalling vaccine bungle Opinion & Analysis
  4. Are inmates jumping the queue? Prisoners among the first to receive vaccine News
X