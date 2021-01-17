‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers
Last responders battle to cope with both the extra workload and the emotional strain of the huge rise in Covid deaths
17 January 2021 - 18:16
Day after day, unrecognisable in full personal protective equipment, they drive by the homes of devastated families who can only watch from afar as the cling-wrapped coffins of their loved ones go past for the last time.
Undertakers – last responders on the frontline – are taking strain as more people succumb to Covid-19 and bodies pile up...
