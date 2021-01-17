Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance

Hope springs anew as 23 of the rehabilitated animals are released off Cape Town, two of them with satellite tags

Twenty-three turtles, including 19 babies, have been released back into the ocean after spending months in recovery at the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation’s sea turtle hospital in Cape Town.



The 19 loggerhead post-hatchlings, one sub-adult green turtle, one sub-adult hawksbill turtle and two large loggerheads were released on Thursday...