News

Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance

Hope springs anew as 23 of the rehabilitated animals are released off Cape Town, two of them with satellite tags

17 January 2021 - 18:16

Twenty-three turtles, including 19 babies, have been released back into the ocean after spending months in recovery at the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation’s sea turtle hospital in Cape Town.

The 19 loggerhead post-hatchlings, one sub-adult green turtle, one sub-adult hawksbill turtle and two large loggerheads were released on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers News
  2. Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance News
  3. This is how SA scientists plan to fight the new Covid variant News
  4. A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. Sounds about right: great whites aren’t scared of man-made noises News
  2. I can only hope it gave people hope, says filmmaker on ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. Holey mackerel quota documents land fisheries minister in hot water News
  4. Snow small matter - remote Canadian town uses ‘Beardar’ to spot polars World
  5. SA rowboat adventurer in deep water – at last News
  6. If this doesn’t float your boat, nothing will Lifestyle
X