Gupta’s state capture ‘a most blatant use of media for personal gain’, says probe
The Sanef Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility unpacks several hard truths relating to the industry
18 January 2021 - 20:46
The most blatant instance of the use of media for political and financial networking, influence-peddling, financial enrichment and unashamed corruption of the machinery of the state for personal gain, was the “state capture project” of the Gupta family.
This is one of the findings of the SA National Editors’ Forum Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.