Gupta’s state capture ‘a most blatant use of media for personal gain’, says probe

The Sanef Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility unpacks several hard truths relating to the industry

The most blatant instance of the use of media for political and financial networking, influence-peddling, financial enrichment and unashamed corruption of the machinery of the state for personal gain, was the “state capture project” of the Gupta family.



This is one of the findings of the SA National Editors’ Forum Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility...