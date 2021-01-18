News

Six matric markers die of Covid, 308 test positive while ‘serving the nation’

Nearly 2,500 of 45,388 markers withdrew, with fear of contracting Covid-19 among their reasons

Prega Govender Journalist
18 January 2021 - 13:19

The department of basic education has confirmed that six matric markers have died of Covid-related complications, while 308 tested positive at marking centres and were sent home.

The department informed teacher unions at a meeting on Saturday that three of those who died were from KwaZulu-Natal and one each from Gauteng, Limpopo and a department of basic education marking centre...

