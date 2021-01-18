WhatsApp flexes its muscles in fight with SA’s GovChat

Competition Tribunal reserves judgment after an impasse between the two messaging platforms

There was no evidence of a competitive relationship between tech company GovChat and WhatsApp, said WhatsApp’s counsel, Jerome Wilson SC, in the Competition Tribunal on Monday. And with no competitive relationship, there could be no breach of the Competition Act by WhatsApp.



“With respect, that is the end of the case,” he said...