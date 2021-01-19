All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must still stagger classes

Primary schools can allow all pupils to return to school daily from February 15, provided that health and safety measures are followed.

The proposed move is a drastic change from last year when schools followed a rotational timetable that allowed only certain grades to attend class on certain days.

The draft directives state that secondary schools, however, must continue with the differentiated time-tabling model from February 15.

This is according to draft directives for the reopening of schools, which have been crafted by the department of basic education.