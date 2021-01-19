Medaids ponder how to price vaccines so non-members get them too
Schemes under pressure to vaccinate as many people as possible while ensuring there is enough money to buy doses
19 January 2021 - 20:41
Medical aid schemes are in talks over a pricing arrangement for Covid-19 vaccines that would ensure surplus money could be used to buy vaccines for people who do not have medical aid.
After what it calls a “considered approach” by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) ruled that funding for the vaccine must be a prescribed minimum benefit for medical scheme members...
