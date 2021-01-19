Panel gets to heart of discrimination against black medical professionals

A CMS panel has recommended medical scheme administrators diversify policy and procedural staff

There needs to be diversification of people employed by medical scheme administrators who design policies and procedures to deal with fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) by medical practitioners.



This is one of the recommendations of a panel appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) in a report investigating claims of racial discrimination by medical schemes against black practitioners...