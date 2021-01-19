‘They made my life difficult when I said I couldn’t find anything on Aggett’
Johan Naude says he found nothing to justify the activist’s detention, but did not have the power to release him
19 January 2021 - 20:41
A security branch officer who interrogated Dr Neil Aggett while he was detained for treason admitted on Tuesday he found nothing to substantiate claims of him being a troublemaker.
Testifying in the fresh inquest into Aggett’s 1982 death while in custody at the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg, Brig Johan Naude said things turned pear-shaped for him when he made one of his superiors, Major Arthur Conwright, aware of this...
