‘They made my life difficult when I said I couldn’t find anything on Aggett’

Johan Naude says he found nothing to justify the activist’s detention, but did not have the power to release him

A security branch officer who interrogated Dr Neil Aggett while he was detained for treason admitted on Tuesday he found nothing to substantiate claims of him being a troublemaker.



Testifying in the fresh inquest into Aggett’s 1982 death while in custody at the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg, Brig Johan Naude said things turned pear-shaped for him when he made one of his superiors, Major Arthur Conwright, aware of this...