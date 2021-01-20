Health vacancies fester as doctors, nurses sit at home

SA’s health care under the spotlight as pandemic reveals the sector’s chronic weaknesses

SA’s health authorities need to lift the moratorium on filling vacant healthcare workers’ posts as a matter of urgency or the country risks spiralling into grave crisis.



The bleak warning comes from SA Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, who on Wednesday said thousands of funded but unfilled medical posts needed to be filled before they became redundant...