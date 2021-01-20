News

Health vacancies fester as doctors, nurses sit at home

SA’s health care under the spotlight as pandemic reveals the sector’s chronic weaknesses

Paul Ash Senior reporter
20 January 2021 - 19:26

SA’s health authorities need to lift the moratorium on filling vacant healthcare workers’ posts as a matter of urgency or the country risks spiralling into grave crisis.

The bleak warning comes from SA Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, who on Wednesday said thousands of funded but unfilled medical posts needed to be filled before they became redundant...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  2. Who’s zooming who? Why people prefer the cameras off in online meetings News
  3. Rabada is happy with security and just wants to concentrate on cricket News
  4. ‘Mr President, hear our cries as our healthcare colleagues die around us’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Beyond saving lives, health workers keep contact alive Opinion & Analysis
  2. Medaids ponder how to price vaccines so non-members get them too News
  3. Panel gets to heart of discrimination against black medical professionals News
  4. Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa Africa
  5. Gautengers! Put yourselves on voluntary level 5 lockdown, urge experts News
X