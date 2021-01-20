‘Mr President, hear our cries as our healthcare colleagues die around us’

SA healthcare workers are pleading for assistance as dozens of professionals continue to die of Covid-19

Health-care practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal are struggling to cope because so many of their colleagues have succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave.



On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said at least 107 health-care workers have died since the beginning of the pandemic. ..