‘Mr President, hear our cries as our healthcare colleagues die around us’

SA healthcare workers are pleading for assistance as dozens of professionals continue to die of Covid-19

20 January 2021 - 19:26

Health-care practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal are struggling to cope because so many of their colleagues have succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said at least 107 health-care workers have died since the beginning of the pandemic. ..

