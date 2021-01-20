Who’s zooming who? Why people prefer the cameras off in online meetings

Students and colleagues seem to have a complex about operating on camera during Zoom meetings

Ever wondered why students (or colleagues) switch their cameras off in Zoom webinars and meetings?



Appearance and social norms — fitting in when most people don’t show their faces — were the main reasons that students kept their cameras off during online learning, a small study by Cornell University (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ece3.7123) has found...