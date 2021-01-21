Cape man amputates his big toe himself after clinic refers him to hospital

The man and his wife claim the clinic simply gave them antibiotics without even examining his foot

Leon Visser, a 56-year-old diabetic from Kraaifontein in Cape Town, and his fiancé Martha de Lange amputated part of his big toe themselves after brushing off advice to go to hospital.



De Lange told Sunday Times Daily it started with a sore on the toe that Visser thought was just a blister, and she – “with the little medical knowledge I have” – started cleaning it...