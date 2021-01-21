Eskom is keeping people in the dark about Koeberg extension, say activists

However, the power utility says this isn’t true and that it’s shed light on its intention for more than a decade

The Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA) has accused Eskom of not being transparent about the risks of extending the lifespan of its Cape-based nuclear power station.



The body has complained that there was insufficient public access to information, which prevented people from understanding the true dangers the plant’s lifespan extension poses to the nearly five million people who live near it. The alliance flags, particularly, large earthquakes and other safety issues...