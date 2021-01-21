News

Eskom is keeping people in the dark about Koeberg extension, say activists

However, the power utility says this isn’t true and that it’s shed light on its intention for more than a decade

21 January 2021 - 20:29

The Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA) has accused Eskom of not being transparent about the risks of extending the lifespan of its Cape-based nuclear power station.

The body has complained that there was insufficient public access to information, which prevented people from understanding the true dangers the plant’s lifespan extension poses to the nearly five million people who live near it. The alliance flags, particularly, large earthquakes and other safety issues...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape man amputates his big toe himself after clinic refers him to hospital News
  2. Eskom is keeping people in the dark about Koeberg extension, say activists News
  3. There’s reality, then there’s science fiction, say experts of Covid vaccine info News
  4. We’ve run out cash flow and are drowning in unsold stock: wine farmers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Leaky Koeberg steam generator to be repaired, says Eskom South Africa
  2. Eskom to roll out stage 2 load-shedding at night South Africa
  3. Koeberg jitters after Cape quakes and new find News
X