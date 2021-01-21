News

Masuku takes on SIU for ‘scandalous’ claims ‘simply drawn from the air’

The former Gauteng health MEC’s lawyers fight to free him from the ‘albatross on his neck’

21 January 2021 - 19:02 By Franny Rabkin

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has made “scandalous” allegations against former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku based on inferences that were “simply drawn from the air”.

This is according to Masuku’s counsel, William Mokhare SC, in the Pretoria high court on Thursday...

