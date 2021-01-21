There’s reality, then there’s science fiction, say experts of Covid vaccine info
Scientists are imploring people to fact-check and stop sharing fake news about vaccines
21 January 2021 - 20:27
South African scientists have urged the public to be alive to fake news about vaccines being dangerous.
In Norway, rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine took place among residents of care homes, including those with serious underlying disease. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.