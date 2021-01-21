News

We’ve run out cash flow and are drowning in unsold stock: wine farmers

The wine industry is imploring President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the alcohol ban as more people lose their jobs

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
21 January 2021 - 20:25

The wine industry may have devised ways to survive the alcohol ban in lockdown’s early stages, but many are unlikely to survive the latest ban, the South African Agri Initiative (Saai) said on Thursday.

The organisation’s CEO, Francois Rossouw, said when the ban was first introduced last year, wine farms made temporary plans to survive, including closing cellars and putting staff on reduced pay...

