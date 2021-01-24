‘I never thought I would be afraid of water, but this was horrible’

“This will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas,” SAWS said.

On Sunday, Storm Eloise was over the north of SA, where the service downgraded its status from tropical cyclone to tropical depression. Disaster management teams were on standby.

Roads were flooding, as was the Kruger National Park.

In an update, the park said: “All gravel roads around Mopani closed, 66mm rainfall. Boulders, Shipandani not accessible. Mopani to Phalaborwa road closed, guests will have to please drive via Letaba to Phalaborwa. All gravel roads and H13-1 tar road in Nxanatseni (far north) are closed due to flooding. Tsendze Bridge on H14 is under water. Road closed from Phalaborwa side as well.

“Rainfall measured as at 10am on Sunday was: Pafuri: Mabiligwe 77.5mm; Outpost 100mm; Eco training 100mm; Pafuri 80mm. Mooiplaas 66mm, Mah 56mm. Luvuvhu picking up. Limpopo still medium flood. All drainage lines coming down. Klopperfontein something to see! Pioneer dam overflowing.”

The cyclone earlier hit central Mozambique near the port city of Beira, with wind speeds of up to 160km/h, the BBC reported. The city received 250mm of rain in 24 hours, according to Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), leaving four people dead, as local officials and aid agencies assessed the damage so they could help those affected. Power and communications were cut off in some areas.