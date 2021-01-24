‘It’s very bad’: As cops struggle with Covid, SAPS turns to former staff

Members of the police service complain about neglect on the frontlines

A total of 480 SA police officers have died of Covid-19, and about a quarter of these deaths happened in the last three months of 2020.



“We were most hard hit because our members were out there when everyone else was on lockdown. They mostly interact with members of the community who sometimes disregard the law, putting their lives at risk,” police spokesperson Athandile Mathe told Sunday Times Daily...