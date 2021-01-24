OBITUARY | Margot Luyt was a perfectionist who championed the underdog

The hardworking actress and presenter endured a difficult childhood and went on to pursue the beauty in all things

SA radio presenter and actress Margot Luyt died on January 19 2021 at the age of 73. Luyt had battled with Parkinson’s disease for years, but last week her family confirmed she died of Covid-19.



Luyt was a radio broadcaster for years at Puntgeselsradio and RSG 100-104FM. She was known for her theatre roles and appeared in several Afrikaans TV dramas such as Geraldina die Tweede, Soutmansland, Amalia and Sara se Geheim...