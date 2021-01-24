News

OBITUARY | Margot Luyt was a perfectionist who championed the underdog

The hardworking actress and presenter endured a difficult childhood and went on to pursue the beauty in all things

24 January 2021 - 17:55

SA radio presenter and actress Margot Luyt died on January 19 2021 at the age of 73. Luyt had battled with Parkinson’s disease for years, but last week her family confirmed she died of Covid-19.

Luyt was a radio broadcaster for years at Puntgeselsradio and RSG 100-104FM. She was known for her theatre roles and appeared in several Afrikaans TV dramas such as Geraldina die Tweede, Soutmansland, Amalia and Sara se Geheim...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Time-travelling fisheries scientists make startling discovery — on dry land News
  2. ‘It’s very bad’: As cops struggle with Covid, SAPS turns to former staff News
  3. OBITUARY | Margot Luyt was a perfectionist who championed the underdog News
  4. Origins of strife: Musk on collision course with astronomers in SA News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. OBITUARY | Jackson Mthembu, the ANC's voice of a political era Politics
  2. OBITUARY | ‘Professional soccer was built on the backs of people like Abdul ... Sport
  3. OBITUARY | A life of fighting for excellence in higher education Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | That was the life that was Herbert Kretzmer’s and it wasn’t miserable News
  5. OBITUARY | Danny Titus was ‘the right man for the right time’ Opinion & Analysis
X