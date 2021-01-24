Origins of strife: Musk on collision course with astronomers in SA

Fight for control of sensitive radio frequencies is so heated the UN has been called on by scientists to intervene

SA-born industrial entrepreneur Elon Musk’s endeavours to bring satellite-linked internet access to the world has him on a collision course with astronomers exploring deep space for the origins of life.



The collision is happening in the centre of the Northern Cape, where highly sensitive radio telescopes, under the international Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project, are located...