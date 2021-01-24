News

Time-travelling fisheries scientists make startling discovery — on dry land

A treasure trove of old records shows what our ancestors put on their plates and how ecosystems have changed

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
24 January 2021 - 17:55

Fisheries scientists are calling it one of the catches of the century, not least because it happened on dry land.

A treasure trove of government fishing records uncovered in the state archives has lifted the veil on what fishing was like more than a century ago in SA’s fabled offshore fishing grounds. It has also allowed scientists to assess how much has changed by repeating the historic fishing surveys, then comparing the results...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Time-travelling fisheries scientists make startling discovery — on dry land News
  2. ‘It’s very bad’: As cops struggle with Covid, SAPS turns to former staff News
  3. OBITUARY | Margot Luyt was a perfectionist who championed the underdog News
  4. Origins of strife: Musk on collision course with astronomers in SA News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance News
  2. More than 50 states promise to protect 30% of the planet’s land mass and oceans ... Sci-Tech
  3. If the Cape wants to save jobs, it must save its sharks ... urgently Science
  4. Endangered penguin chicks get a helping human hand after folks’ feeding failure News
  5. Plastic polluters should face same penalties as oil polluters: WWF South Africa
X