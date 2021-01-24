Time-travelling fisheries scientists make startling discovery — on dry land
A treasure trove of old records shows what our ancestors put on their plates and how ecosystems have changed
24 January 2021 - 17:55
Fisheries scientists are calling it one of the catches of the century, not least because it happened on dry land.
A treasure trove of government fishing records uncovered in the state archives has lifted the veil on what fishing was like more than a century ago in SA’s fabled offshore fishing grounds. It has also allowed scientists to assess how much has changed by repeating the historic fishing surveys, then comparing the results...
