Dam levels rising as Cyclone Eloise hits Limpopo, Mpumalanga: 'To say we are worried is an understatement'

'The rain was like a waterfall that just never ended, and it’s still raining'

Vast areas of Mpumalanga are flooded from torrential rains caused by Cyclone Eloise, with reports of roads leading into Mashishing (formerly Lydenburg) being washed away - leaving dozens of rural farming areas and villages cut off.



Farmers in Limpopo are bracing themselves for floods, after dam levels rose overnight, with Agri Limpopo reporting that the Nzhelele dam is nearly full, with the Ohrigstad and Tzaneen dams rising from 10% to 25% overnight. ..