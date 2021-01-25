DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools

However, there is ‘irritation’ about private schools reopening, with Naptosa saying this creates a class system

The department of basic education will publish a single, consolidated set of directions on the reopening of schools to make life easier for the public.



This comes in the wake of amendments to the directions gazetted on January 22 outlining the new dates for the return of principals, school management teams (SMTs), teachers and pupils...