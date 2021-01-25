DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools
However, there is ‘irritation’ about private schools reopening, with Naptosa saying this creates a class system
25 January 2021 - 19:47
The department of basic education will publish a single, consolidated set of directions on the reopening of schools to make life easier for the public.
This comes in the wake of amendments to the directions gazetted on January 22 outlining the new dates for the return of principals, school management teams (SMTs), teachers and pupils...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.