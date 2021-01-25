News

Political jabs: should public figures get vaccinated first to reassure the public?

Leaders face a dilemma as they balance the need to set an example with not wanting to be seen to jump the queue

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
25 January 2021 - 18:18

“Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives”.

This concept, promoted recently by Prof Koleka Mlisana, who is a manager at the National Health Laboratory Services, outlines the dilemma facing many countries during the pandemic: how to get the public on board with the vaccination programme...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA scientists who discovered new Covid-19 variant share what they know News
  2. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  3. Wanted: speed freak with deep pockets keen to sniff out Bloodhound record News
  4. Political jabs: should public figures get vaccinated first to reassure the ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. Is it safe to have the Covid-19 jab? News
  2. There’s reality, then there’s science fiction, say experts of Covid vaccine info News
  3. Don't call it the 'SA variant', scientists and researchers plead South Africa
  4. Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant World
X