Political jabs: should public figures get vaccinated first to reassure the public?

Leaders face a dilemma as they balance the need to set an example with not wanting to be seen to jump the queue

“Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives”.



This concept, promoted recently by Prof Koleka Mlisana, who is a manager at the National Health Laboratory Services, outlines the dilemma facing many countries during the pandemic: how to get the public on board with the vaccination programme...