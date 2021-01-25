'The app will give you stress,' says user. But Covid-19 alert app's effectiveness depends on you, say experts

Some users of the Covid-19 alert tracing application, that uses Bluetooth to notify a person if they have been exposed to the disease, have complained that it is not working effectively.

The app was launched in July last year.

It is used for digital contact tracing using Bluetooth technology. It allows mobile phone users to update their Covid-19 statuses and alert each other anonymously if they encounter a positive case.

Phunyuka Ngwenya, who downloaded the app soon after it was launched, said he did not find it useful.

“The app alerted me that I’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“Funny enough I hadn’t been in contact with anyone outside my family and all of us had not tested positive, nor was any of us in contact with an outsider on that day,” said Ngwenya.

“When I thought things couldn’t get weirder I did the symptom check as recommended by the app. I didn’t have any of the symptoms yet I got a response to self–isolate. I was like, ‘I’m not self –isolating. If you want me to isolate you’ll first tell me who the alleged contact is,’” he said.

Ngwenya said he has since deleted the app.