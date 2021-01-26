News

Eloise leaves nothing but misery and destruction in her path

More than 1,000 families in SA are displaced, and 13 people, including an infant and a toddler, drowned

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
26 January 2021 - 20:12

More than 1,000 families from across the eastern parts of SA are trying to pick up the pieces after tropical storm Eloise washed away roads and bridges, caused mudslides and ripped apart homes, and killed at least 13 people, including a one-year-old girl and five-year-old boy.

Police say the children drowned when they were ripped from their mothers’ arms as they tried to cross raging rivers in the Mpumalanga villages of Masoyi and Enkaba in attempts to escape rising flood waters...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

