Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began

A study at UCT found that just 9% of people managed to quit during lockdown following the ban on cigarettes

SA’s lockdown ban on tobacco sales was doomed to failure, and 93% of smokers maintained their habit by paying up to 250% more for illicit supplies.



These are some of the findings from an online survey of more than 23,000 smokers carried out by the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the University of Cape Town. ..