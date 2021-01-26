Stuck in a rut: no money to relocate thousands from Khutsong sinkholes
Merafong municipality needs more than R6.549bn to move families to safety
26 January 2021 - 20:22
Almost a year after Khutsong residents on the West Rand were due to be relocated because of safety concerns over huge sinkholes, the project has hit a financial snag.
Only 840 families of the 26,583 living in the area, almost 65% of whose homes had been classified as high-risk and not suitable for human settlement, have been relocated to a safer area...
