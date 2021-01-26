‘The life and joy of every flight’: pilot killed in crash will be sorely missed

Crop-duster pilot Chris Wiid’s was one of two fatal air crashes in SA on Thursday, in a bad month for SA aviation

Fearless. Kind. Hard-working. Determined. A man who loved his friends and family to bits, and a “hugely talented” pilot.



These are just some of the words and phrases people used to describe pilot Chris Wiid, who was killed when his crop-duster aircraft crashed into a maize field near Bultfontein, Free State, last week...