‘The life and joy of every flight’: pilot killed in crash will be sorely missed

Crop-duster pilot Chris Wiid’s was one of two fatal air crashes in SA on Thursday, in a bad month for SA aviation

Paul Ash Senior reporter
26 January 2021 - 16:45

Fearless. Kind. Hard-working. Determined. A man who loved his friends and family to bits, and a “hugely talented” pilot.

These are just some of the words and phrases people used to describe pilot Chris Wiid, who was killed when his crop-duster aircraft crashed into a maize field near Bultfontein, Free State, last week...

