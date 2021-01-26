‘The life and joy of every flight’: pilot killed in crash will be sorely missed
Crop-duster pilot Chris Wiid’s was one of two fatal air crashes in SA on Thursday, in a bad month for SA aviation
26 January 2021 - 16:45
Fearless. Kind. Hard-working. Determined. A man who loved his friends and family to bits, and a “hugely talented” pilot.
These are just some of the words and phrases people used to describe pilot Chris Wiid, who was killed when his crop-duster aircraft crashed into a maize field near Bultfontein, Free State, last week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.