These small businesses have survived lockdown. Their owners tell us how

Meet the people who, against the odds, are managing to keep their previously thriving businesses alive

Having barely survived the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown last year, small businesses now need to navigate the second level three lockdown, and the possibility 2021 may not be the happy new year they were hoping for.



Though they experienced a tough 2020, Gauteng entrepreneurs interviewed by Sunday Times Daily remained optimistic about 2021. ..