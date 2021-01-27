Axe falls on CSA board chair after stunning tirade against journo

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has told the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board that its chairperson, retired judge Zak Yacoob, must go.

The minister met with the board on Wednesday afternoon and communicated his desire for the retired judge to step down from his position after bringing CSA into disrepute.

Mthethwa was stunned after he read a Sunday Times report and then listened to audio on TimesLIVE to the volley of insults the retired judge of the Constitutional Court fired at Arena Holdings journalist Tiisetso Malepa during a heated interview.

The minister was also not happy with the way in which the justice dealt with suspended acting CSA CEO Kugandrie Govender.

“I met with the judge [Yacoob] and I expressed to him my disappointment with how he conducted himself. I also informed that him he will have to go‚” Mthethwa told Sunday Times Daily.

“Later on when I met with the board‚ I made it clear to them that they must be circumspect and [they must be] respectful when dealing with the media. I also informed them that with Yacoob stepping down‚ in his stead Dr Stavros Nicolaou will be the chairperson.”

Nicolaou will serve as acting chairperson until the end of the interim board’s term of office on February 15.

Govender alleged she was verbally harassed by Yacoob.

A disciplinary hearing against Govender is set for January 28 after her suspension last month on three counts of alleged misconduct.