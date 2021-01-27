Gauteng teachers get back to school to find no PPE
Department blames lockdown delays as it is also still to deliver stationery and textbooks to some schools
27 January 2021 - 19:40
School staff reporting for duty in Gauteng on Monday did so without the required personal protective equipment, because the education department only started deliveries this week.
This affected principals, school management teams (SMTs), education assistants, general assistants and non-teaching staff. Teachers are only starting on February 1, and pupils on February 15, according to amended rules published by the education department. ..
