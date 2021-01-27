News

Gauteng teachers get back to school to find no PPE

Department blames lockdown delays as it is also still to deliver stationery and textbooks to some schools

27 January 2021 - 19:40

School staff reporting for duty in Gauteng on Monday did so without the required personal protective equipment, because the education department only started deliveries this week.

This affected principals, school management teams (SMTs), education assistants, general assistants and non-teaching staff. Teachers are only starting on February 1, and pupils on February 15, according to amended rules published by the education department. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp News
  2. Ivermectin gets green light after lobby, but some experts see red over decision News
  3. Axe falls on CSA board chair after stunning tirade against journo News
  4. SA women have a lot on their plate and little to eat as prices soar News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. Cosas, ANCYL confront school 'for operating outside of Covid regulations' South Africa
  2. 12 touching social media tributes for late minister Jackson Mthembu Politics
  3. Saints alive! Private schools get bust by department for staying open News
X