Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp

A gentleman to the end, the pyjama-loving advocate who defended Jacob Zuma is gone and law is poorer

27 January 2021 - 19:41 By Tania Broughton

Adv Kemp J Kemp, SC, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications, had the air of a batty professor.

He was known to work all hours, sometimes in his pyjamas, sometimes shirtless, to the chagrin of the more staid in the legal profession...

