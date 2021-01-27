Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp
A gentleman to the end, the pyjama-loving advocate who defended Jacob Zuma is gone and law is poorer
27 January 2021 - 19:41
Adv Kemp J Kemp, SC, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications, had the air of a batty professor.
He was known to work all hours, sometimes in his pyjamas, sometimes shirtless, to the chagrin of the more staid in the legal profession...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.