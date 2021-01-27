Little risk and much to gain, so get Ivermectin systems in place: experts

Accepting Sahpra’s cautionary stance, they say times are abnormal and if it’s authorised SA must be ready

Experts have asked the government to have systems lined up so Ivermectin can be distributed and used to treat Covid-19 patients if authorisation is given.



Medical doctor and activist Arne von Delft, who cofounded TB Proof, said on Wednesday: “We sent a letter to the authorities on January 18. ..