News

Little risk and much to gain, so get Ivermectin systems in place: experts

Accepting Sahpra’s cautionary stance, they say times are abnormal and if it’s authorised SA must be ready

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
27 January 2021 - 12:54

Experts have asked the government to have systems lined up so Ivermectin can be distributed and used to treat Covid-19 patients if authorisation is given.

Medical doctor and activist Arne von Delft, who cofounded TB Proof, said on Wednesday: “We sent a letter to the authorities on January 18. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Little risk and much to gain, so get Ivermectin systems in place: experts News
  2. These small businesses have survived lockdown. Their owners tell us how News
  3. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  4. Stuck in a rut: no money to relocate thousands from Khutsong sinkholes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. NFP threatens legal action against Sahpra over Ivermectin Politics
  2. UFS preparing protocol for clinical trial of Ivermectin for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Social media hype over unproven Ivermectin is irresponsible — experts South Africa
  4. Durban private hospital accused of dispensing Ivermectin is under police ... South Africa
  5. Ivermectin is for animals only ... for now at least: Abdool Karrim News
X