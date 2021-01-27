News

SA women have a lot on their plate and little to eat as prices soar

A new household affordability index report shows the average food basket increased by nearly R200 in five months

27 January 2021 - 19:40

Struggling SA women are eating less, borrowing money, not repaying their debt and selling anything they can to keep their families fed.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PEJDG), which on Wednesday released its latest household affordability index report...

