Harmful plastic nurdles find pride of place in building industry

One company has decided to make building material out of tiny plastic pellets washing up along SA’s coastline

A silver lining has emerged from an environmental disaster that struck Cape Town last year when a ship lost a container with a massive consignment of tiny plastic pellets.



The Centre for Regenerative Design and Collaboration decided the pellets, known as nurdles, which have beached along parts of SA’s coastline, must not end up in landfill sites...