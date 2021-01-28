Investigative podcast
PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: The girl who vanished, then turned up in a morgue
An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone
28 January 2021 - 20:20
For five days, 10-year-old Kopano Molelekedi lay in a morgue in Soweto as a girl with no name (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2018-09-19-little-girl-lay-in-the-morgue-while-her-family-searched-for-her/).
Just 15km away, a family was frantically searching for their little child, who never made it to her mother’s home in Jerusalema township outside Roodepoort, near Johannesburg...
