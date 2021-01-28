Two schools get an ‘F’ in first set of reports by Western Cape assessors
The reports paint a picture of poor discipline, tardiness, a lack of assessment of pupils’ work and filthy toilets
28 January 2021 - 20:21
Two of the first eight schools inspected by the Western Cape Schools Evaluation Authority have been pronounced inadequate.
The other six achieved ratings of “requires improvement” and “good”, but none of the eight achieved the highest score of “outstanding”...
