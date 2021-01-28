News

WATCH | ‘Cruel, cold-hearted’ Table Mountain killer gets mountainous sentence

Blessing Bveni, who stabbed his victims ‘in a frenzy’, has been sentenced to two life terms and 33 years

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
28 January 2021 - 20:18

“He is a cruel and cold-hearted individual who shows no remorse.”

Judge Judith Cloete slapped the murderer known as “the Table Mountain killer” with two life sentences and 33 years in the Cape Town high court on Thursday...

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

