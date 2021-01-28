WATCH | ‘Cruel, cold-hearted’ Table Mountain killer gets mountainous sentence

Blessing Bveni, who stabbed his victims ‘in a frenzy’, has been sentenced to two life terms and 33 years

“He is a cruel and cold-hearted individual who shows no remorse.”



Judge Judith Cloete slapped the murderer known as “the Table Mountain killer” with two life sentences and 33 years in the Cape Town high court on Thursday...