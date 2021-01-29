News

Injection every two months protects women from HIV, SA study finds

29 January 2021 - 08:37

Women who want to protect themselves from HIV but struggle to take a daily pill could soon have the option of a long-acting injection.

Tests in SA have shown that HIV infection is prevented by the injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a new study by Wits University, the University of Cape Town-based Desmond Tutu Centre and other international researchers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Injection every two months protects women from HIV, SA study finds News
  2. Former president Jacob Zuma ordered to appear before Zondo commission South Africa
  3. Two schools get an ‘F’ in first set of reports by Western Cape assessors News
  4. PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: The girl who vanished, then turned up in a morgue News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X