Injection every two months protects women from HIV, SA study finds
29 January 2021 - 08:37
Women who want to protect themselves from HIV but struggle to take a daily pill could soon have the option of a long-acting injection.
Tests in SA have shown that HIV infection is prevented by the injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a new study by Wits University, the University of Cape Town-based Desmond Tutu Centre and other international researchers...
