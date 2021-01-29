News

Majority of schools not ready to reopen on February 15: survey

Only 58% of school have completed most of last year's trimmed curriculum

Prega Govender Journalist
29 January 2021 - 12:08

Only 37% of public schools that responded to a survey are ready to reopen on February 15, and only 47% are confident of complying with Covid-19 protocols.

These are among the shocking findings of the National School Readiness Survey conducted by the five teacher unions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Majority of schools not ready to reopen on February 15: survey News
  2. Injection every two months protects women from HIV, SA study finds News
  3. Former president Jacob Zuma ordered to appear before Zondo commission South Africa
  4. Two schools get an ‘F’ in first set of reports by Western Cape assessors News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  2. Home schooling: tutors step into the breach News
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. Saints alive! Private schools get bust by department for staying open News
  5. Covid leaves trail of devastation at SA's TVET colleges South Africa
X