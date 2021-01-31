No Plan B: nothing positive for student refused exam entry because of Covid

A Stellenbosch civil engineering student who tested positive for Covid will have to re-register for the module

Stellenbosch University has barred a civil engineering student from writing an exam after she informed the institution that she tested positive for Covid-19.



Outraged at the decision, the mother of the 20-year-old student, who did not want to be identified, said the university should have made provision for students who tested positive for Covid to write in a “quarantine” room that had a glass partition separating the student from the invigilator...