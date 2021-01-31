No Plan B: nothing positive for student refused exam entry because of Covid
A Stellenbosch civil engineering student who tested positive for Covid will have to re-register for the module
31 January 2021 - 16:10
Stellenbosch University has barred a civil engineering student from writing an exam after she informed the institution that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Outraged at the decision, the mother of the 20-year-old student, who did not want to be identified, said the university should have made provision for students who tested positive for Covid to write in a “quarantine” room that had a glass partition separating the student from the invigilator...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.