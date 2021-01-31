News

No Plan B: nothing positive for student refused exam entry because of Covid

A Stellenbosch civil engineering student who tested positive for Covid will have to re-register for the module

Prega Govender Journalist
31 January 2021 - 16:10

Stellenbosch University has barred a civil engineering student from writing an exam after she informed the institution that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Outraged at the decision, the mother of the 20-year-old student, who did not want to be identified, said the university should have made provision for students who tested positive for Covid to write in a “quarantine” room that had a glass partition separating the student from the invigilator...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No Plan B: nothing positive for student refused exam entry because of Covid News
  2. Social workers — the guardian angels in Covid-19’s second wave News
  3. Why was St Lucia’s mouth ripped open? asks livid green group News
  4. Tembisa heartbreak: My baby died. My father died. I lost my eyesight News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. How chef schools have evolved to cope with the pandemic Food
  2. Stellenbosch doctoral student hits honeybush tea's sweet spot Food
  3. DA to launch campaign to 'make Afrikaans equal with English' at Stellenbosch ... Politics
X