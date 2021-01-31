News

Social workers — the guardian angels in Covid-19’s second wave

This is how they are keeping patients, families and medical staff connected in this devastating time

31 January 2021 - 16:10

“Good morning. I just wanted to find out how you fared with the couple in the same ward in hospital?”.

“Unfortunately the husband has been moved from the Covid-19 ward to the medical ward. Today is his wife’s birthday, she’s turning 76 years old. I visited the husband in his new ward and I discovered that he is on an oxygen machine, but doing okay. I’m going to do a telephonic conference call between the two so that they can communicate with each other, particularly since it is the wife’s birthday.”..

