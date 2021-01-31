News

Tembisa heartbreak: My baby died. My father died. I lost my eyesight

After the health ombud’s report into Shonisani Lethole’s death, Sunday Times Daily heard more tragic tales

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
31 January 2021 - 16:08

On Wednesday, the health ombudsman released a report that found Gauteng’s Tembisa Hospital was not only substandard but negligent after the death, on June 30 2020, of Shonisani Lethole.

The 34-year-old died there after testing positive for Covid-19...

