Gang straps bomb to ATM worker: Is this a terrifying new trend?

Fear grips cash in transit industry as criminologists, police warn of the real possibility of this brutal tactic will spread

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
01 February 2021 - 21:17

The cash-in-transit industry is reeling from a weekend attack where an ATM maintenance officer was hijacked and then forced at gunpoint to wear a vest laced with nearly 2kg of explosives.

The attack took place on Saturday morning near Macassar, Western Cape, as two of the company’s maintenance officers were about to open the ATM...

