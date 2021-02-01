Matric pupil who couldn’t write exams claims R65m damages

The pupil’s spinal injury has made walking and sitting near impossible after an alleged attack by her English teacher

For seven months Nondumiso Magubane has relived the day she was allegedly beaten with a steel pipe by her teacher, leaving her partially paralysed and unable to write her matric examinations.



Magubane, 20, a pupil at uBulinga High School near Bergville, KZN, and her family have now instituted a R65m damages claim against the provincial education department after the alleged attack in June last year...