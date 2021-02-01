Spare the rod but don’t spoil the child: parents must set the right example
Survey of 62 countries revealed talking to children about misbehaviour doesn’t always fix it
01 February 2021 - 21:18
“I was a wonderful parent before I had children,” writes Adele Faber, the author of How to Talk so children Will Listen & Listen So children Will Talk.
But listening and children don’t always go together as a study on different forms of discipline, based on a survey of almost 216,000 families in 62 countries, shows...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.