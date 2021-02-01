Spare the rod but don’t spoil the child: parents must set the right example

Survey of 62 countries revealed talking to children about misbehaviour doesn’t always fix it

“I was a wonderful parent before I had children,” writes Adele Faber, the author of How to Talk so children Will Listen & Listen So children Will Talk.



But listening and children don’t always go together as a study on different forms of discipline, based on a survey of almost 216,000 families in 62 countries, shows...